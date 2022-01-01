Naturally sharpen your images with no artifacts. Get jaw-dropping results in a wide variety of situations with deep learning models trained for shake reduction, focus correction, and blur removal.
True sharpness is the lack of softness and blur. Traditional sharpening tools try to simulate this by just making edges brighter, but they don’t correct the actual source of the problem. Sharpen AI works differently by targeting and reversing three specific types of blur to create much more natural results:
The Motion model was trained to reduce motion blur caused by a shaky camera or moving subject. Often, you won’t even think there’s motion blur in your image... until you see the before/after from this model.
The Focus model reduces lens blur caused by missed focus. This is the toughest use case and won’t recover 100% of your photos. When it works, though, it works really well and can completely recover a throwaway image.
The Softness model works best to give already-good images that extra “pop” while making sure it stays natural. Use instead of traditional sharpening on finely detailed features like eyes, feathers, leaves, and stars.
“Look at that! It’s like a completely different image, it’s literally saved it. I’m amazed at how powerful this is - I didn’t even realize what I was missing.”
Super-sharp photos often pop off the screen with more impact and emotion, so you can often make your photos more powerful by increasing sharpness. However, people are also very sensitive to “unnaturally sharp” photos with haloing and fringing caused by traditional sharpening. Sharpen AI is an intelligent image sharpener specifically trained to give your photos that extra pop while remaining natural.
“Sharpen AI works really, really well on certain images - better than anything I’ve tried in Photoshop.”
There’s normally a trade-off between pushing sharpness and increasing artifacts. With Sharpen AI, you can make your image pop much more while keeping it looking completely natural. With the photo above, note the skin/hair texture and the lack of halos or artifacts around edges, even after significant sharpening.
Many photos will be sharp in certain places but not others because of a shallow aperture. The photo above was significantly out of focus around the headlights; Gary Lamott made it much more powerful with Sharpen AI by selectively bringing the focus back.Image © Gary Lamott
Sometimes we don’t have a tripod everywhere we go; the image above was shot handheld in a relatively dark setting. Sharpen AI significantly helped with the final result and naturally recovered many of the blurred details in this image. Pay special attention to the pupil of the eye to see how AI image sharpening actually removed blur instead of just increasing the contrast between edges!
Different subjects will often require different kinds of sharpening to look their best and most natural. Sharpen AI was trained on a wide variety of subjects and learned how to accurately sharpen specific details like fur, feathers, and eyes. In the image above, Duncan Marshall sharpened the zebra while still keeping the fur looking completely natural.Image © Duncan Marshall
Sharpen AI has become crucial. Besides improving photos that were already sharp, it can fix photos with slow shutter speed or where it’s slightly out of focus! I honestly cannot imagine going back to editing without it.
It’s always best to get your images as sharp as possible in camera. But when you’ve already taken an important image that seems impossible to rescue in Photoshop, give Sharpen AI a try! Sometimes the issues are too severe to unblur an image, but when it does work the results can be surprisingly good.
“Truly amazing. This image could not be fixed by any other software that I know of. We went from a throwaway image to something we can use.”
When you want to simulate a crisp capture with a fast shutter speed, Sharpen AI can help naturally reduce the perceived movement of your subject. In the image above, Per Grunditz removed motion blur in the subject with Sharpen AI to create a sharp image that still looks completely natural.Image © Per Grunditz
Portraits are sharp if (and only if) the eyes are sharp. Sharpen AI has been trained to reverse even significant softness for eyes in portraits, which can help you save otherwise great shots.
It’s important for sharpening software to be able to enhance real image detail, instead of just raising the brightness of edges. Jarrod Erbe was able to use Sharpen AI to reverse camera shake and create a much sharper image above. To see the difference, pay special attention to the details in the wings and around the back.Image © Jarrod Erbe
Traditional sharpening increases the contrast between edges to give the visual appearance of sharpness. Sharpen AI is different because it actually unblurs images, which creates naturally sharper results with fewer artifacts. In the portrait above, you can see that the image details are more focused and better resolved instead of just brighter.
Motion blur is one of the most common culprits of ruined photos. Even the slightest bit of camera shake can result in a blurry photo that you wouldn’t want to share. Fortunately, Sharpen AI makes unblurring an image, even one that suffers from motion blur, quick and easy. With the image above, you can see how Sharpen AI was able to recover realistic detail from this blurry photo.
An out-of-focus image is one of the toughest problems to correct; sometimes they’re impossible to correct for Sharpen AI or any other software. But in many cases, like Chuck Nelson’s out-of-focus waterfall image above, you can get great results in Sharpen AI that would save an otherwise unusable photo.Image © Chuck Nelson
I usually shoot with a large aperture for creamy bokeh, but you can get an image slightly out of focus from time to time. Sharpen AI helps me recover all that detail, pushing the quality of my work to a whole new level.”
Per Grunditz compared Photoshop's Shake Reduction to Sharpen AI on this image of a flying bird. Shake Reduction does firm up the edges and give the appearance of a sharper image, but you can see many sharpening artifacts and ghosting in the eyes, beak, and head outline. Because the Motion model was trained for just this kind of problem, Sharpen AI was able to reverse motion blur in a way that didn’t generate any corresponding artifacts.
“Quite remarkable! This is a photo that in the past I’d throw away because it’s not in focus, but Sharpen AI gives me the option to make it usable.”
I shoot on helicopters and planes, so you can imagine the motion and vibration. I use Sharpen AI on every image I edit. I’ve never experienced such peace of mind knowing my images will come out looking better than before.
Sharpen AI seamlessly plugs directly into your existing workflow as a plugin for Lightroom or Photoshop (or anything that supports these plugins). You can also use it as a standalone with batch processing.
Pass your images to Sharpen AI without ever leaving Lightroom. Afterwards, your photos will be neatly stacked on top of your original raw file in Lightroom for further processing or export.
Directly edit a layer in Sharpen AI without ever leaving Photoshop by launching it as a filter. You can then add a layer mask to paint in sharpness in your photo, and continue editing in Photoshop.
