Sharpen AI
Read reviews
Save 25% until 12/31. 11 days left!
Buy for $79.99
Sharpen AI
Read reviews

AI-powered image sharpener that produces natural results.

Naturally sharpen your images with no artifacts. Get jaw-dropping results in a wide variety of situations with deep learning models trained for shake reduction, focus correction, and blur removal.

Buy for $79.99
Save 25% until 12/31.11 days left!
Try for free
Sharpen AI
Featuring Ashleigh Wilson

A more intelligent image sharpener.

True sharpness is the lack of softness and blur. Traditional sharpening tools try to simulate this by just making edges brighter, but they don’t correct the actual source of the problem. Sharpen AI works differently by targeting and reversing three specific types of blur to create much more natural results:

The Motion model was trained to reduce motion blur caused by a shaky camera or moving subject. Often, you won’t even think there’s motion blur in your image... until you see the before/after from this model.

The Focus model reduces lens blur caused by missed focus. This is the toughest use case and won’t recover 100% of your photos. When it works, though, it works really well and can completely recover a throwaway image.

The Softness model works best to give already-good images that extra “pop” while making sure it stays natural. Use instead of traditional sharpening on finely detailed features like eyes, feathers, leaves, and stars.

Play Video

“Look at that! It’s like a completely different image, it’s literally saved it. I’m amazed at how powerful this is - I didn’t even realize what I was missing.”

Jim Nix
Travel photographer & educator

Make your photos pop naturally.

Super-sharp photos often pop off the screen with more impact and emotion, so you can often make your photos more powerful by increasing sharpness. However, people are also very sensitive to “unnaturally sharp” photos with haloing and fringing caused by traditional sharpening. Sharpen AI is an intelligent image sharpener specifically trained to give your photos that extra pop while remaining natural.

These examples are best viewed at 100%, so try downloading and recreating them for yourself!

Download Free Trial
Play Video

“Sharpen AI works really, really well on certain images - better than anything I’ve tried in Photoshop.”

Darlene Hildebrandt
Digital Photo Mentor

Extra sharpness that looks completely natural.

Sharpen AI
Original

There’s normally a trade-off between pushing sharpness and increasing artifacts. With Sharpen AI, you can make your image pop much more while keeping it looking completely natural. With the photo above, note the skin/hair texture and the lack of halos or artifacts around edges, even after significant sharpening.

Try it:
Download Original Image
Settings:
View Settings

Powerful depth of field throughout your photo.

Sharpen AI
Original
© Gary Lamott

Many photos will be sharp in certain places but not others because of a shallow aperture. The photo above was significantly out of focus around the headlights; Gary Lamott made it much more powerful with Sharpen AI by selectively bringing the focus back.

Image © Gary Lamott

Take significantly sharper handheld photos.

Sharpen AI
Original

Sometimes we don’t have a tripod everywhere we go; the image above was shot handheld in a relatively dark setting. Sharpen AI significantly helped with the final result and naturally recovered many of the blurred details in this image. Pay special attention to the pupil of the eye to see how AI image sharpening actually removed blur instead of just increasing the contrast between edges!

Try it:
Download Original Image
Settings:
View Settings

Accurately sharpen different kinds of subjects.

Sharpen AI
Original
© Duncan Marshall

Different subjects will often require different kinds of sharpening to look their best and most natural. Sharpen AI was trained on a wide variety of subjects and learned how to accurately sharpen specific details like fur, feathers, and eyes. In the image above, Duncan Marshall sharpened the zebra while still keeping the fur looking completely natural.

Image © Duncan Marshall

Sharpen AI has become crucial. Besides improving photos that were already sharp, it can fix photos with slow shutter speed or where it’s slightly out of focus! I honestly cannot imagine going back to editing without it.

Harry Collins
Wildlife photographer

Rescue very blurry photos.

It’s always best to get your images as sharp as possible in camera. But when you’ve already taken an important image that seems impossible to rescue in Photoshop, give Sharpen AI a try! Sometimes the issues are too severe to unblur an image, but when it does work the results can be surprisingly good.

In the examples below we’ve included the source files where we can, with a settings screenshot so you can reproduce it. You can try them for yourself by downloading Sharpen AI for free:

Download Free Trial
Play Video

“Truly amazing. This image could not be fixed by any other software that I know of. We went from a throwaway image to something we can use.”

Dave Kelly
Photographer and instructor

Reduce perceived movement

Sharpen AI
Original
© Per Grunditz

When you want to simulate a crisp capture with a fast shutter speed, Sharpen AI can help naturally reduce the perceived movement of your subject. In the image above, Per Grunditz removed motion blur in the subject with Sharpen AI to create a sharp image that still looks completely natural.

Image © Per Grunditz

Focus on the eyes

Sharpen AI
Original

Portraits are sharp if (and only if) the eyes are sharp. Sharpen AI has been trained to reverse even significant softness for eyes in portraits, which can help you save otherwise great shots.

Try it:
Download Original Image
Settings:
View Settings

Recover image detail

Sharpen AI
Original
© Jarrod Erbe

It’s important for sharpening software to be able to enhance real image detail, instead of just raising the brightness of edges. Jarrod Erbe was able to use Sharpen AI to reverse camera shake and create a much sharper image above. To see the difference, pay special attention to the details in the wings and around the back.

Image © Jarrod Erbe

Increase real (not simulated) sharpness

Sharpen AI
After

Traditional sharpening increases the contrast between edges to give the visual appearance of sharpness. Sharpen AI is different because it actually unblurs images, which creates naturally sharper results with fewer artifacts. In the portrait above, you can see that the image details are more focused and better resolved instead of just brighter.

Try it:
Download Original Image
Settings:
View Settings

Rescue multiple types of motion blur

Sharpen AI
Original

Motion blur is one of the most common culprits of ruined photos. Even the slightest bit of camera shake can result in a blurry photo that you wouldn’t want to share. Fortunately, Sharpen AI makes unblurring an image, even one that suffers from motion blur, quick and easy. With the image above, you can see how Sharpen AI was able to recover realistic detail from this blurry photo.

Try it:
Download Original Image
Settings:
View Settings

Save misfocused images

Sharpen AI
Original
© Chuck Nelson

An out-of-focus image is one of the toughest problems to correct; sometimes they’re impossible to correct for Sharpen AI or any other software. But in many cases, like Chuck Nelson’s out-of-focus waterfall image above, you can get great results in Sharpen AI that would save an otherwise unusable photo.

Image © Chuck Nelson

I usually shoot with a large aperture for creamy bokeh, but you can get an image slightly out of focus from time to time. Sharpen AI helps me recover all that detail, pushing the quality of my work to a whole new level.”

Luis M. Cara
Portrait photographer | Model: Amber Koval

Photo Sharpener Comparison: Photoshop vs.
Sharpen AI

Compare:
OriginalPhotoshopSharpen AI
Original Image
Adobe Photoshop - Shake Reduction
Topaz Sharpen AI - Motion
Compare:
OriginalPhotoshopSharpen AI

Per Grunditz compared Photoshop's Shake Reduction to Sharpen AI on this image of a flying bird. Shake Reduction does firm up the edges and give the appearance of a sharper image, but you can see many sharpening artifacts and ghosting in the eyes, beak, and head outline. Because the Motion model was trained for just this kind of problem, Sharpen AI was able to reverse motion blur in a way that didn’t generate any corresponding artifacts.

Play Video

“Quite remarkable! This is a photo that in the past I’d throw away because it’s not in focus, but Sharpen AI gives me the option to make it usable.”

Jeroen Kloppenburg
Wildlife photographer

I shoot on helicopters and planes, so you can imagine the motion and vibration. I use Sharpen AI on every image I edit. I’ve never experienced such peace of mind knowing my images will come out looking better than before.

Paul Seibert
Cityscape photographer
Play Video

Integrated into your workflow

Sharpen AI seamlessly plugs directly into your existing workflow as a plugin for Lightroom or Photoshop (or anything that supports these plugins). You can also use it as a standalone with batch processing.

From Lightroom

Pass your images to Sharpen AI without ever leaving Lightroom. Afterwards, your photos will be neatly stacked on top of your original raw file in Lightroom for further processing or export.

Images Used In VIdeo

From Photoshop

Directly edit a layer in Sharpen AI without ever leaving Photoshop by launching it as a filter. You can then add a layer mask to paint in sharpness in your photo, and continue editing in Photoshop.

Image Used In Video

As a standalone

Sharpen AI also works as a standalone product, so you can use it without any other software. Process multiple images at once and selectively apply the sharpening effect to your image.

Images Used In Video

Get Sharpen AI

Rescue blurry photos and make photos pop with the first sharpening software powered by AI. Use as a standalone or PS / LR plugin for either Mac or Windows.

Buy for $79.99
Save 25% until 12/31. 11 days left!
Download Trial
Includes all platforms

Includes standalone and LR/PS plugins for both Mac and Windows. Re-download and re-install at any time on 2 computers.

Buy once, own forever

You own the version you bought forever. You also get 1 year of new AI models and major upgrades with your purchase.

Live support

Chat with us live during business hours. If you email us, we’ll get back to you within one business day.

30-day refund guarantee

If you don’t like the product or if it doesn’t work for any reason, contact us within 30 days for a no-questions-asked refund.

Join the Topaz list
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
14555 Dallas Pkwy Ste 350
Dallas, TX 75254
Contact us
Products
Topaz Photo AITopaz Video AIDeNoise AISharpen AIGigapixel AIAll Products
Info
SupportLearnPricingDownloadsFree TrialsResources
Company
CareersBecome a Beta TesterTerms and ConditionsPrivacy PolicySitemap
Get Started
Learn more
© 2022 Topaz Labs. All rights reserved.
You'll receive your trial download through email.
We've sent your free trial download and login/password to your email. Enjoy the software!
We couldn't submit your email. Please try again later or contact us.