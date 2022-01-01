To increase your video’s frame rate, you’ll need to generate new frames between your video’s existing frames. The existing ways to do this (frame blending, optical flow) often look unnatural and jittery especially with moving backgrounds. Video Enhance AI uses a new approach based on machine learning to “predict” the best intermediate frame between existing ones, which gives you much better results with a wider variety of material.

Original Footage: 24fps

Video enhance AI: 60FPS





